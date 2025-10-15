Kenyan delegation departs to India for Raila's remains repatriation

President William Ruto addressing the Nation following former PM Raila Odinga’s death in India. [PCS]

A delegation consisting of Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament and governors and the Odinga family has departed for Mumbai India for the repatriation of former Prime Ministers body.

The delegation consisting of at least 30 members is led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

During his address to the nation following Raila’s death, President William Ruto announced that the national committee to oversee the former PM's funeral arrangements would be co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, Raila’s elder brother, and the Kenyan delegation to India be led by Musalia Mudavadi.

The Presidents also revealed that the Indian government had offered to facilitate the repatriation process at Kenya’s request.

The delegation comprised of Cabinet Secretaries for mining Hassan Joho, Salim Mvurya, Kipchumba Murkomen,

Governors: Johnson Sakaja, Anyang’ Nyong’o, Ochillo Ayacko , Gideon Mung’aro, and Senator Eddy Oketch of Migori.

Additionally, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, Health Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga are also present.

Raila’s body has been moved to Kerala Institute of Medical science from Devamatha hospital awaiting repatriation back to the country.