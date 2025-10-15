×
Kenya declares seven days of national mourning for Raila Odinga

By David Njaaga | Oct. 15, 2025
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

President William Ruto has declared seven days of national mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died in India while receiving treatment.

In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, October 15, Ruto announced that Odinga would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours and directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all public grounds, military installations, diplomatic missions, and naval vessels until his burial.

“The nation will observe a period of mourning from today until sunset on the day of his interment,” Ruto noted.

The President has also postponed all his public engagements during the mourning period and urged public servants to do the same.

A national funeral committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kindiki Kithure and Oburu Oginga will oversee the arrangements.

India will facilitate the repatriation of Odinga’s remains. A government delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is leaving for India immediately to coordinate the process.

Born on January 7, 1945, Odinga dedicated his life to public service, teaching at the University of Nairobi before serving as Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, and later as Kenya’s second Prime Minister.

The Head of State described Odinga as “the father of our democracy, a tireless champion for social justice and a statesman without equal.”

Ruto said Odinga’s legacy as a reformist and unifying figure would remain unmatched, adding that his “belief in Kenya’s potential and lifelong commitment to justice and equity will inspire generations to come.”

Odinga, hailed as a symbol of Kenya’s struggle for democracy, played a central role in the Second Liberation and in shaping the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

“We honour and remember the values by which he lived his courage, candor, diligence, and concern for the well-being of all Kenyans,” said Ruto.

The President extended condolences to Odinga’s widow Ida, and their children, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie, describing him as “a titan of conscience and a defender of the defenseless whose legacy will illuminate Kenya’s democratic path for all time.”

