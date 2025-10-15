×
The Standard

Wetang'ula orders black attire as Parliament sets 14-hour tribute for Raila

By David Njaaga | Oct. 15, 2025
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. [File, Standard]

Parliament will hold a 14-hour special sitting on Thursday, October 16, to eulogise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Wednesday, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula directed all members to wear black and prepare for a full day of tributes. 

“I advise that tomorrow, it may be the only opportunity to eulogise the former PM,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker further instructed members to dress in black and urged female lawmakers to provide black ribbons for all attendees.

“If you do not have black, go and buy. To our good ladies, provide black ribbons for everybody so that we demonstrate our respect and appreciation for our fallen heroic leader,” said Wetang’ula.

He said he would deliver a formal statement at the start of the sitting. 

Odinga died in India early Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Family said he collapsed during a morning walk and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Kerala after suffering a cardiac arrest.

President William Ruto announced that Odinga will be accorded a state funeral with full military honours and the highest level of national respect.

 He also declared a seven-day national mourning period, with flags flown at half-mast across the country.

“We will have a full day of eulogies to Raila starting 10 a.m. to midnight to allow everybody to speak,” said Wetang’ula.

He added that Thursday may be the only formal opportunity for lawmakers to pay tribute to the late opposition leader.

.

.

.

