Gideon Moi mourns Raila Odinga as a consequential political figure

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 15, 2025

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi welcomes former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whn he visited former president Daniel Arap Moi in Kabarak on 12-4-2018.[File, Standard]

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has expressed his condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

In his message of condolence, Gideon described Odinga as one of the most consequential political figures of recent decades. 

He praised Odinga for his service as a Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, and Prime Minister, noting his pivotal role in reshaping Kenya’s social and political landscape.

“What will forever define Odinga’s legacy is his unwavering selflessness. He consistently placed the nation above himself and made decisions not for popularity or convenience, but because they were right,” Moi remarked. 

He described Odinga as a man of strong conviction who believed that a country’s prosperity rests on constitutionalism and the rule of law, yet was also pragmatic and willing to build consensus when unity and progress demanded it.

Moi reflected on his personal relationship with the late premier, calling him a confidant who offered wisdom and guidance.

“To attempt to eulogise the Raila Odinga is to acknowledge the inadequacy of words to convey the depth of his impact, sacrifices, and immense influence on our democracy. We have lost a leader, mentor, patriot, and a father figure to many,” he said. 

He extended condolences on behalf of KANU and the Moi family, praying for strength and comfort for those mourning the loss.

Odinga died in India today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic hospital in Koothattukulam, Kerala. 

He had been receiving treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, accompanied by his daughter and personal doctor.

World leaders have continued to send condolence messages as Kenya and the continent mourn one of Africa’s most influential political figures

