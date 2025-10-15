×
Confusion in Kitui as Ruto suspends tour following Raila's death

By Philip Muasya | Oct. 15, 2025
President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the second day of the third National Executive Retreat at the KCB Leadership Centre in Kajiado County. [File, Standard]

The visit by president William Ruto to Ukambani which was to kick off in Kitui county yesterday was thrown into disarray following the death of former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga. 

According to a schedule released earlier by statehouse operatives, the president was scheduled to land at Kwa Siku in Mwingi West where he was expected to commission tarmack works for Kwa Siku - Migwani - Mbondoni road before flying to Kitui East to commission Zombe - Mwitika road. Later in the day, the president was to commission another road in Machakos county. 

