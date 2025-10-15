×
Parliament adjourns sitting to 2.30pm following Raila's death

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 15, 2025
National Assembly's Speaker Moses Wetangula at the Parliamentary Sitting after the long recess at Parliament ,Nairobi. January 16th,2025 [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The National Assembly on Wednesday morning adjourned its sitting following the death of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula invoked his authority under Standing Order Number One to suspend House proceedings, directing Members of Parliament to reconvene later in the afternoon for an official communication on the matter.

“I’ll invoke my authority under Standing Order Number One and direct as follows, that the sitting of the House this morning is adjourned,” said Wetang’ula in his address to the House.

“We will have a sitting at 2:30 this afternoon, where the Speaker will give you some important communication. For now, the House stands adjourned, and you will all be upstanding,” he added.

Earlier in the day, news of Odinga’s death spread across the country, sending shockwaves and plunging the nation into mourning.

Wetang’ula urged MPs to bear with the House leadership as they reorganise the day’s business in light of the tragedy.

“Business lined up this morning will be rescheduled. You will bear with the leadership and your Whips. There will be an opportunity to prosecute those businesses later,” he said before striking the gavel to formally end the sitting.

Odinga passed away while in India, days after undergoing surgery. According to sources, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning walk.

He died at the age of 80.

.

.

.

