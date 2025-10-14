Family of woman killed by British soldier pushes for extradition of suspect in UK

The late Agnes Wanjiru. [File]

United Kingdom (UK) Defence Secretary John Healy, on Tuesday, met a representative of the family of Agnes Wanjiru, a 21-year-old woman allegedly killed by a British soldier and her body dumped in a septic tank near an army base in Nanyuki thirteen years ago.

In a statement, Secretary Healey confirmed meeting Esther Njoki, Wanjiru’s niece, who is in London to push for the extradition of the suspect to face murder charges in Kenya.

According to Healey, significant progress has been made in the family’s quest for justice, adding that the UK government will continue supporting the ongoing investigations into the murder.

“Six months since our first meeting in Kenya, I was pleased to welcome the niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru, Esther Njoki, to London today, to reiterate our Government’s steadfast support for her family’s long and painful fight for justice,” Healy said.

“Our Government will continue to do everything we can to support the Kenyan investigation, secure a resolution to this case and finally bring peace to Esther and her grieving family,” he added.

Speaking following the meeting, Njoki stated that the case was moving in the right direction and that the family was optimistic of a favourable outcome, but insisted that the killer be arraigned in a Kenyan court.

The said soldier has since been identified as Robert James Purkiss.

“We are urging him and the Government to do everything in their power to ensure the man arrested is extradited to Kenya and faces trial without further delay,” said Njoki.

Last month, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) approved murder charges against Purkiss after an investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives identified him as the prime suspect.

He is believed to have committed the criminal offence between March 31, 2012 and April 1, 2012, at the Lions Gate Lodge in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

“The loss of my beloved aunt, Agnes Wanjiru, has left a permanent scar on my family. It wasn’t just the pain of losing her – it is the years of silence, frustration and trauma we’ve endured trying to get justice since,” lamented Njoki.

Wanjiru’s body was discovered two weeks after she was reported missing.