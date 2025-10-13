×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Female senators call for strict laws against sex pests

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 13, 2025
KEWOSA Vice Chairperson and Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian says victims of sexual offences should receive adequate support and compensation. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Women Senators Association (KEWOSA) is advocating for tougher measures against men who impregnate underage girls and those guilty of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The omnibus bill, currently being drafted, seeks to amend the Children Act (2022), the Sexual Offenses Act (2006), the Basic Education Act (2013), the Marriage Act (2014), and the Counter-Trafficking of Persons Act (2010) to close loopholes exploited by sexual predators.

The proposed legislation, championed by KEWOSA, aims to introduce double punishment for offenders, including mandatory compensation to victims, in an effort to curb the rising cases of teenage pregnancies and sexual violence across the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

KEWOSA Vice Chairperson and Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian, said that victims of these heinous crimes should receive adequate support and compensation through the proposed establishment of a compensation and reparation framework requiring offenders to make restitution to their victims.

“Kenya Women Senators Association wants the State to establish and adequately fund safe spaces and shelters to protect survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, particularly in cases where perpetrators are family members,” said Lemaletian.

The Nominated Senator added that other proposals include ensuring proper collection and preservation of forensic evidence by police to strengthen prosecutions, and introducing video link and recorded testimonies to protect victims and witnesses from intimidation.

Lemaletian noted that the bill seeks to outlaw informal or “kangaroo” courts handling SGBV and early pregnancy cases, ensuring due process and fair justice. She further called on the government to negotiate bilateral agreements with neighboring countries to repatriate cross-border offenders for trial.

The initiative follows a recent Senate visit to Busia County, where KEWOSA, chaired by Nominated Senator Veronica Maina, uncovered alarming cases of teenage pregnancies and gender-based violence.

“Statistics from the National Syndemic Disease Control Council show that between 2016 and 2024, 65,540 teenage pregnancies were recorded in Busia County alone. In 2024, 4,542 cases were reported, with Samia Sub-County registering the highest rate nationally,” said Maina.

She noted that teenage pregnancies remain one of the biggest barriers to girls’ education and empowerment, with statistics showing that countrywide, 47,632 teenage pregnancies were recorded in 2024 — denying young girls the opportunity to complete their basic education and achieve economic independence.

The Nominated Senator warned that many young mothers face serious health complications, including maternal morbidity, mortality, and increased vulnerability to HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

Alongside teenage pregnancies, SGBV continues to devastate adolescents across Kenya. Statistics show that between 2016 and 2024, 2,884 SGBV cases were reported among adolescents in Busia, with a sharp increase from 66 cases in 2016 to 480 cases in 2024.

Further data indicates that adolescents now account for 23 percent of all reported SGBV cases between 2017 and 2024. During the same period, 171 girls became pregnant as a result of defilement, while nationally, the number of SGBV cases reported in 2024 stood at 47,632.

“While Kenya’s legal framework against sexual offenses is robust, enforcement gaps and weak implementation have hindered justice. These statistics underscore the urgent need for collective action to protect young girls from the intersecting threats of sexual violence and early pregnancies,” said Maina.

Existing laws — including Article 53 of the Constitution, the Children Act (2022), and the Sexual Offenses Act (2006) — already prescribe harsh penalties such as life imprisonment for defiling children aged 11 and below, a minimum of 20 years for those aged 12–15, 15 years for those aged 16–18, and at least 10 years for attempted defilement.

The female senators emphasized that despite these laws and penalties, enforcement remains slow and inconsistent. They called on the Judiciary to act more expeditiously and resolutely in applying these provisions, noting that delayed justice emboldens perpetrators and further victimizes survivors. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Women Senators Association Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian Early Pregnancy Cases
.

Latest Stories

Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
1 hr ago
Raila's sickness shines spotlight on our floundering health services
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Political instability, civil unrest top business hazards in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
By David Odongo and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved