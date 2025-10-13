×
How Gen Z uprising exposes cracks in Africa's security model

By David Njaaga | Oct. 13, 2025

Youthful demonstrators match along the streets of Nakuru City during the anti-tax country-wide protests on June 20, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s Gen Z-led protests against the 2024 Finance Bill have exposed deep flaws in Africa’s traditional security systems and forced governments to rethink how they manage unrest in the digital age, Professor Noah Midamba has said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gen Z Protests Cybersecurity Finance Bill 2024/2025 Social Unrest
.

.

.

Digger Classified

