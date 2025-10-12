What we know about the new Catholic wine

Catholic bishops introduce new altar wine to restore reverence in Mass. [File, Standard]

Catholic bishops have introduced a new altar wine they say restores reverence to the Mass, reclaiming the sanctity of a ritual threatened by commercialization.

For non-Catholics a bottle of altar wine may look like any other drink, but for the Catholic Church it holds profound symbolic value.

In Kenya the bishops are now trying to reassert that sacred meaning through a newly branded wine reserved exclusively for liturgical use.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) unveiled the new altar wine, branded Mass Wine, during National Prayer Day at Subukia Marian Shrine in Nakuru on October 5.

Thousands of worshippers watched as bishops lifted chalices of the new wine, marking a symbolic break from the past. Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba, the KCCB chair, told the faithful: “Everyone should know this. The wine that has now been approved by the Bishops’ Conference for use during Mass is the one bearing the coat of arms of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops together with the signature of the Chairman of the Bishops’ Conference.”

For years the wine used at Catholic altars in Kenya was also available in bars, hotels and supermarkets.

What was meant to be a sacred symbol of Christ’s blood had become a popular commercial brand, raising concerns among clergy and faithful.Bishops argued that this blurred the line between the sacred and the secular. Canon Law requires them to safeguard the quality and reverence of sacramental bread and wine.

Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri explained: “Vigilance on the quality and standards of the wine and hosts used in the Mass is given to the Catholic bishops of the country. This is reviewed from time to time.”

Some Catholics have welcomed the change as necessary to restore reverence to worship.

“As long as it serves its purpose, there’s no issue. If the previous one was being abused, then there’s no reason to hold on to it,” says Irene Githinji, a Catholic faithful.

“At first, I wondered why, but after understanding the reason and the significance of the wine, it makes sense. The wine symbolizes the blood of Jesus Christ. They had a good reason to change it, given its deep importance in the Mass and its connection to Jesus Christ,” she adds.

The new wine is designed to be unmistakably tied to the Church, bearing the KCCB coat of arms and a signature of authenticity. It is imported and owned by the bishops’ conference, not produced locally.

It is not for commercial sale and will be distributed only to dioceses for use in Holy Mass.

Archbishop Muheria the newly approved wine “is not for sale at any business outlet but is imported and owned by the KCCB and only distributed to the dioceses.”

The introduction of Mass Wine is more than a change of label as it reflects the Church’s effort to reassert control over its most sacred symbols at a time when Kenya’s vibrant drinking culture has blurred boundaries.

Kenya’s move mirrors a wider struggle across the Catholic world, where bishops are tightening control over sacramental wine to protect the Eucharist from commercial pressures.

In the United States the Vatican reminded bishops in 2017 that sacramental wine must be natural, from grapes, pure and incorrupt, prompting the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to issue new supplier guidelines.

In Europe bishops’ conferences in countries such as Italy and Spain maintain official lists of certified altar wine producers to prevent commercial brands from slipping into liturgical use.

In the Philippines the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has issued circulars warning parishes against substituting cheaper commercial wines, while in Nigeria the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria has centralized supply after counterfeit bottles entered the market.

In Latin America, where Catholicism is dominant, bishops also regulate altar wine through approved suppliers to ensure compliance with Canon Law.