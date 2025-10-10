Ruto's Cabinet goes all out for Mazingira Day (Photos)

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni arrives at her former school, Ngiriambu Primary, in Gichugu, Kirinyaga for Mazingira Day activities on October 10, 2025. [Timothy Kariuki, Standard]

Members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet on Friday fanned out across the country to lead tree-planting exercises in marking this year’s Mazingira Day.

The initiative followed a government directive requiring senior state officials to return to their former primary schools to lead the environmental campaign.

Across 35,570 schools, about 2,000 fruit tree seedlings will be planted in each institution, contributing to the day’s national target of 70-100 million trees.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led local leaders and residents in planting trees at Maragoli Hills Forest in Vihiga County, part of efforts to restore one of the Western region’s key water towers after years of degradation.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi poses for a photo after leading a tree planting drive at Maragoli Hills Forest on October 10, 2025. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa led a similar exercise at Kubuyefwe Primary School in Trans Nzoia County, joined by county leaders, Kiminini MP Maurice Bisau, and several environmentalists.

Her Treasury counterpart John Mbadi planted a mango tree at Wiga Comprehensive School in Suba Sub-County, Homa Bay, while Lands CS Alice Wahome oversaw activities at Karumu Primary School in Kandara Constituency, Murang’a County. East Africa Community CS Beatrice Askul Moe graced Mazingira Day celebrations at her former Lokichar Mixed Primary School in Turkana South. [Mike Ekutan, Standard]

East African Community CS Beatrice Askul Moe graced the celebrations at Lokichar Mixed Primary School in Turkana South.

Principal secretaries also participated in the nationwide exercise. Public Health PS Mary Muthoni returned to her alma mater, Ngiriambu Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, where she noted the importance of growing fruit trees to enhance food and nutrition security.

“Fruits help with a balanced diet. We will not have children suffering from malnutrition or elderly people with diseases that could be prevented through proper nutrition,” she said.

Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo at Mbita Primary School in Homa Bay County for Mazingira Day 2025. [File, Standard]

Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo also joined pupils, teachers, and local administrators at Mbita Primary School in Homa Bay County for the day’s activities, highlighting the Ministry’s commitment to supporting climate action through grassroots-led efforts.

Other PSs who took part included Kipronoh Ronoh (Agriculture), Umi Bashir (Culture and Heritage), Cyrell Wagunda (Public Investment and Assets Management), Joseph Motari (Social Protection), Salome Beacco (Correctional Services), and Michael Lenasalon (Devolution). PS for Culture and Heritage Umi Bashir at Senior Chief Ogle Girls Secondary School in Habaswein, Wajir County on October 10, 2025. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

Kenya’s representative to UN-Habitat, Susan Nakhumicha, joined the exercise at Baraton Primary School in Trans Nzoia County, while Solicitor General Shadrack Mose planted a tree at Nyasumi Primary School in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County.



Report compiled by Denis Omondi. Additional reporting by Timothy Kariuki, Osinde Obare, Charles Kahari, James Omoro, Ahmed Hussein, Amos Kiarie, Sammy Omingo, Gitau Wanyoike, Brian Kisanji, Mike Ekutan, Jane Mugambi, and Kimaku Chege.