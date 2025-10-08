×
Wanted! DCI seeks suspect linked to kids murder

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 8, 2025

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to the members of the public for information that could lead to the arrest of murder suspect Wycliffe Odero.

Odero is accused of killing his two daughters, Natalia Nyambura and Tyra Jones, 6 and 4 years respectively.

‘’Odero is wanted in connection with the brutal murder of his  two children on September 27, 2025, in Yare area of Samburu Central Sub-County,’’ said the DCI.

According to DCI, the suspect returned to their rented house on the Maralal–Nyahururu road, where he lived with family In a fit of drunken rage, he then attacked his wife, inflicting her with a fatal stab on the tragic night.

He then turned to two sleeping children and slit their throats. He then fled into the night and has been evading capture ever since.

‘’Despite ongoing efforts to trail and arrest the suspect, detectives have been unsuccessful thus far,’’ said the DCI.

