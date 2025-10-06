Protect girl child, Senators plead with boy child

Boy Child Awareness day march outside Parliament on May 16, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Senators have pleaded with boys to protect girls against sexual violence and avoid engaging in casual sex that could lead to sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.

Speaking during the Senate Mashinani sensitisation sessions held in schools, legislators under the umbrella of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) said the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, new HIV infections, and sexual and gender-based violence among learners are alarming.

The awareness campaign on triple threat aims to educate learners and teachers on the dangers of early sexual activity and the importance of mutual respect between boys and girls.

A student demonstrates how sanitary towel is won, during Senator’s Mashinani sensitisation on triple threat- early pregnancies, HIV infections and sexual based violence in Busia County on Oct 6, 2025. [Isaack Mpaka, Standard]

“Imagine a 10-year-old getting pregnant. What we are saying here is extremely serious,” senator Catherine Muuma posed to students, at St Joseph Nasewa in Matayos, Busia County.

Muuma, addressed at least 1,000 learners and teachers from respective schools

“We have come to tell you that menstruation is a normal, natural occurrence for girls. Boys, you must not shame girls because they have stained their uniforms. Whether you are a boy or a girl, you must support each other," said the senator.

The senators also cautioned boys against engaging in unprotected sex, warning that it exposes them to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that could cause lifelong complications, including infertility.

“For boys who think they cannot get infected, know that some of you are harbouring infections without treatment, which can destroy your fertility,” said the senator. “If you make a girl pregnant, ask yourself, how many of you can buy pampers or food for that child? You cannot bring a human being into this world that you cannot take care of.”

The legislatures also urged students to focus on education, noting that although Kenya has a “back-to-school” policy for young mothers, but only a small percentage of girls who get pregnant actually return to class.

Busia County is among regions recording high numbers of teenage pregnancies and new HIV infections.

Data by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), 240,000 teenage girls became pregnant last year.

In Matayos Sub-County in Busia alone, 767 teenage pregnancies were reported.

Jenny Gakii, acting director, Regional coordination from NSDCC, told learners that Kenya continues to face a worrying HIV burden.

“Kenya has about 1.4 million people living with HIV, and 62,900 of them are children,” she said.

In 2023 alone, 19,991 Kenyans contracted HIV, among them, were 2,799 were adolescents.

"The new infections we are reporting is worrying. at least 54 adolescents get infected every week,' posed Gakii.

During the interactive session, learners boldly spoke about their lived experiences, blaming “wababas” (older men), boda boda operators, and those who exploit vulnerable girls with money or gifts.

“Wababas have reactionships with students-they give us money for pads and escorts.

Boda boda operators also or lifts to and from school,” learners shouted boldly when asked who were perpetrators of defilement to girls.

The senators also reminded learners that beyond HIV, unprotected sex exposes them to other infections, including Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause cervical cancer in women.

“It’s not just about HIV or pregnancy,” warned Senator Abdillahi Miraj.

She added, “HPV is real, and it can lead to cancer later in life

“The consequences of casual sex affect both boys and girls. “Finish your education first — there is enough time for sex later, "she added.

Additionally, the senators called on all learners to stay focused on their education and avoid risky behavior.