DPP recommends prosecution of two health facilities, staff over alleged SHA fraud

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Igonga. [File, Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has released a list of health institutions and individuals allegedly implicated in a Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud scheme.

The ODPP has recommended the prosecution of two health facilities, nine employees, and one SHA staffer accused of falsifying documents and conspiring to defraud the public health fund.

They include St Mark Orthodox Hospital in Vihiga County, two of its directors, and Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic in Kilifi County and seven of its employees.

According to a statement dated Saturday, October 4, the recommendations follow an inquiry conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

After review, the DPP directed that the suspects be charged with multiple offences, including conspiracy to defraud, cheating, falsification of health records, forgery, acquisition of proceeds of crime, and making false statements under the Social Health Insurance Act.

Yesterday, the DCI announced the arrest of five suspects in connection with the alleged SHA fraud, which reportedly involves 1,188 files. The five are expected to face charges related to corruption and money laundering, and others.

“The DCI remains resolute in its commitment to stopping healthcare fraud, holding all offenders accountable, and, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, ensuring that all assets and resources acquired fraudulently are recovered,” said DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

In August, President William Ruto issued a stern warning to hospitals and individuals allegedly involved in siphoning funds from the SHA.

“There are people who got used to stealing public money under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) through ghost hospitals and fake claims, but not anymore. We will not only ensure that they return the money they may have illegally been paid but also prosecute them,” Ruto said while addressing more than 6,000 grassroots leaders from Kiambu County at State House, Nairobi.