Five suspects in custody over alleged SHA fraud, DCI says.

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 3, 2025
Social Health Authority Building. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested five suspects in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged healthcare fraud.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 3, the agency said it received 1,188 files on September 1, 2025, from the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

The files relate to individuals, organisations, and other parties suspected of defrauding the healthcare system and undermining government efforts to provide quality healthcare services.

“Thorough and expedient investigations were immediately initiated upon receipt of the files. A multi-agency team, led by the DCI, was formed to conduct a comprehensive review of the materials,” the agency said.

According to the agency, while investigations are still at various stages, five suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned on Monday, October 6.

“Efforts to apprehend additional suspects are already underway, following approval from the ODPP,” the statement added.

The suspects are expected to face charges under several laws, including the Penal Code, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Social Health Insurance Act, and the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Related Topics

SHA Probe SHA Fraud Probe SHA
.

.

.

