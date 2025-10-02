Kenya proud of Haiti role as MSS mission winds down

A Kenyan contingent arrives in Haiti on February 6, 2025. [MSSM, X]

Kenya has welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s decision to end a peacekeeping mission it led in Haiti since October 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the adoption of a resolution replacing the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission with a strengthened Gang Suppression Force (GSF), tasked with restoring order in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other gang-controlled areas.

“This resolution represents a decisive step toward restoring peace, stability, and dignity for the people of Haiti. It also reflects the impact of Kenya's leadership in mobilising international attention, forging consensus, and catalyzing collective action when others hesitated,” the ministry said.

Kenya noted that its decision to deploy troops was guided by principle, not prestige.

The 15-member Security Council voted on Resolution 2793 on Tuesday, September 30. Twelve members backed it, while China, Pakistan, and Russia abstained, criticising the UN for failing to learn from past missions.

The new 5,500-strong GSF is expected to avoid the challenges that hampered the MSS, which struggled with understaffing, limited funding, and logistical hurdles.

Despite an initial pledge of 2,500 soldiers, contributing nations fell short, leaving the MSS with fewer than 1,000 troops, with 789 from Kenya.

In a communique after the vote, the UN said the GSF would receive stronger technical support during its 12-month mandate.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the mission highlights Africa’s role in global security and builds calls for a permanent African seat on the Security Council.

“The Haiti mission affirms that Africa is not a bystander in global affairs. Kenya's leadership demonstrates that African states can mobilize and guide the international community in times of crisis. This further underscores the urgency of granting Africa permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council,” the ministry said.

At home, the deployment has drawn mixed reactions.

Speaking at the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly in New York, President William Ruto disclosed that three Kenyan soldiers had been killed and several others injured in Haiti.

“Kenyans can be assured that our engagement in Haiti has been matched by careful diplomacy to secure responsibility-sharing and safeguard both our personnel and our national interests,” the ministry said.