×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya proud of Haiti role as MSS mission winds down

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 2, 2025

A Kenyan contingent arrives in Haiti on February 6, 2025. [MSSM, X] 

Kenya has welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s decision to end a peacekeeping mission it led in Haiti since October 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the adoption of a resolution replacing the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission with a strengthened Gang Suppression Force (GSF), tasked with restoring order in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other gang-controlled areas.

“This resolution represents a decisive step toward restoring peace, stability, and dignity for the people of Haiti. It also reflects the impact of Kenya's leadership in mobilising international attention, forging consensus, and catalyzing collective action when others hesitated,” the ministry said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya noted that its decision to deploy troops was guided by principle, not prestige.

The 15-member Security Council voted on Resolution 2793 on Tuesday, September 30. Twelve members backed it, while China, Pakistan, and Russia abstained, criticising the UN for failing to learn from past missions.

The new 5,500-strong GSF is expected to avoid the challenges that hampered the MSS, which struggled with understaffing, limited funding, and logistical hurdles.

Despite an initial pledge of 2,500 soldiers, contributing nations fell short, leaving the MSS with fewer than 1,000 troops, with 789 from Kenya.

In a communique after the vote, the UN said the GSF would receive stronger technical support during its 12-month mandate.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the mission highlights Africa’s role in global security and builds calls for a permanent African seat on the Security Council.

“The Haiti mission affirms that Africa is not a bystander in global affairs. Kenya's leadership demonstrates that African states can mobilize and guide the international community in times of crisis. This further underscores the urgency of granting Africa permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council,” the ministry said.

At home, the deployment has drawn mixed reactions. 

Speaking at the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly in New York, President William Ruto disclosed that three Kenyan soldiers had been killed and several others injured in Haiti.

“Kenyans can be assured that our engagement in Haiti has been matched by careful diplomacy to secure responsibility-sharing and safeguard both our personnel and our national interests,” the ministry said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Police Haiti Mission Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) UN Security Council Gang Suppression Force
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
1 hr ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
1 hr ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved