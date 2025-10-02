Recruitment of 10,000 police officers to commence tomorrow

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ,on September 1st 2025 at Afya House. [File,Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that the recruitment of 10,000 new police constables will officially kick off tomorrow, in a nationwide exercise expected to run for five days.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the recruitment and training panels in Nairobi, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said that the process would be free, transparent, and anchored on integrity.

“This is a free exercise whereby we only want the best from the Republic of Kenya, those who can join us in the National Police Service and be part of our reform agenda,” said Kanja.

Kanja said that no bribes or payments would be tolerated in the recruitment, warning both the public and officers against corruption.

“No one is supposed to pay any money to any person, and in the event there is anyone soliciting for money, a report should be made immediately to the nearest police station, or through the Fichua kwa DCI platform. If there is anyone who is going to be involved in corrupt practices, both the giver and the taker, we are ready to take drastic action,” Kanja said.

The recruitment drive comes as the service grapples with a shortage of personnel amid rising security demands.

The IG noted that Kenya currently falls short of the United Nations recommended police-to-population ratio of 1 officer for every 450 people.

He stated that the deficit stands at around 5,000 officers.

“We need to raise our numbers, have officers who are well-trained, and build the capacity to respond to emerging security challenges,” said Kanja.

The new recruitment is expected not only to fill the gap created by retirements and fallen officers, but also to strengthen specialized policing units and drive reforms within the service.

The exercise will be conducted jointly by the National Police Service and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), a departure from previous years when the process was largely seen as disjointed.

Dr. Amani Komora, the Chair of NPSC, assured Kenyans that the recruitment will be carried out with the highest standards of accountability and professionalism.

“Of priority has been the issue of the recruitment of the 10,000 constables. We have agreed on the general roadmap, the frameworks, and the parameters to use in order to deliver within the shortest time possible. When all is said and done, we want Kenyans to have confidence in the persons that are coming to join the National Police Service,” said Komora.

The five-day exercise will be closely monitored by both NPSC and NPS officials, with teams deployed across recruitment centers to ensure fairness.

“This recruitment provides an opportunity for us to do better. We want to ensure that the service gets the most suitable men and women to serve this country, and that the common man gets the policeman they deserve,” said Komora.