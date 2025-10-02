Linda Bach appointed Kenya Editors Guild CEO

Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu at a past function. [File, Standard]

Senior journalist Linda Bach has been appointed the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) Chief Executive Officer.

Her appointment, effective October 16, was announced by KEG President Zubeidah Kananu on Monday. Ms Kananu expressed confidence in Ms Bach’s capability to steer the organisation.

“Linda brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, and we are confident that her leadership will drive the organisation forward,” she said, adding “we look forward to the impact she will make as our new CEO.”

Ms Bach takes over from Rosalia Omungo who has served the editor’s lobby since 2017. “We take this opportunity to sincerely thank the outgoing CEO Omungo for her sterling role in steering KEG for the past eight years. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Kananu.

Prior to her appointment, Bach served as a Council Member in the guild. “Linda’s appointment as CEO will necessitate her stepping down from her current position as Council Member print on the Executive Council,” said Kananu.

The position, the KEG boss, said will be filled by Andy Kagwa of Standard Group, who was appointed in accordance with Article VI clause six of the KEG Constitution.

The changes also saw the appointment of Millicent Awuor as chairperson of the Programmes Committee, replacing Bach.