Why Faith Odhiambo's role in Ruto's compensation panel is facing legal heat

LSK President Faith Odhiambo takes oath of office as the vice Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Riots on September 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya is not interested in a case filed to challenge its president, Faith Odhiambo’s appointment as a member of the 14-member panel of experts formed by President William Ruto to facilitate the compensation of protest victims.

During the hearing before Court of Appeal Judges Kathurima M’inoti, Abida Ali Aroni and Sankale Ole Kantai, the lawyer who is representing the panel, Dudley Ochiel, said the society was not served with the court papers but did not get involved in the case.