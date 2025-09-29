MPs push for new policy to protect agricultural land

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi during the signing of the condolences book of the late Pope Francis at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lavington, Nairobi. April 24, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

There are renewed calls for the formulation of a national land use policy aimed at safeguarding agricultural land, amid increasing subdivision for commercial and residential developments.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has tabled a motion in Parliament expressing concern over the country’s declining agricultural productivity, a trend partly attributed to the shrinking acreage of land under agriculture due to unplanned settlements encroaching on farmland.

Wanyonyi noted that agricultural land in rural areas is continuously being subdivided into small plots for construction, significantly reducing the amount of land available for farming.

“This calls for urgent measures to ensure effective land use across the country to optimise agricultural output,” he said.

If adopted, the proposed policy would designate areas strictly for agricultural use, which would be protected from any form of commercial or residential development.

“This House resolves that the Government, through the Ministry of Lands, develops a policy framework for effective land use in rural areas by consolidating and zoning land for built development—comprising commercial and residential use with shared public utilities—and separate zones for agriculture, in order to arrest the diminishing of farmland and stabilise the country’s agricultural productivity,” Wanyonyi said.

He cited worrying trends, such as the uprooting of coffee trees from traditionally agricultural areas to pave the way for housing projects, as examples of actions that undermine food production.

“A lack of clear land use guidelines often leads to conflict and violence. This motion seeks to prevent such conflicts between agricultural and built environments,” he explained.

The Westlands MP also called for a balanced approach to economic development, agricultural productivity, and environmental sustainability, highlighting the need to protect natural resources and minimise the risk of environmental degradation.

“This policy seeks to protect farmland, enhance productivity, and contribute to national food security. It will also ensure that all citizens have sustainable access to public spaces, services, institutions, and social amenities,” he added.

The motion calls for collaboration among key ministries, including Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Environment, Climate Change and Forestry and Agriculture and Livestock Development, in the development of the proposed policy.

It also emphasises the importance of stakeholder engagement, involving farmers, developers, and local communities to ensure the policy reflects their needs and aspirations.

“The enactment of this policy will ensure that environmental factors—such as the conservation of natural habitats and water catchment areas—are considered in land use planning. It will also guarantee public participation, ensuring the voices of farmers and other affected communities are heard,” Wanyonyi said.

Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli seconded the motion, urging the government to implement regulations, guidelines, and strategies to ensure the sustainable use of fertile land, particularly for farming.

“Fertile land is being turned into housing estates. Unless this is addressed, our agricultural land will continue to diminish,” Sunkuli said.

With the ever-growing population, he noted, the demand for housing continues to rise. It is, therefore, the government’s responsibility to plan for future generations by zoning land for agriculture and protecting it from residential encroachment.

“The government must designate areas specifically for housing development. This challenge is most acute in rural areas,” he added.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie also supported the motion.

“I hope this motion will lead to the development of legislation. However, it is crucial that the Executive first formulates the relevant policy to provide a foundation before such laws are enacted,” Kiarie said.