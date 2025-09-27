Estate of late Spy Chief Kanyotu warns over sale of Kangaita Coffee land

The late Spy chief James Kanyotu was a director of Kangaita Coffee Estate Limited. [File, Standard]

Administrators of the late James Kanyotu’s estate have issued a stern warning to the public over attempts by unknown individuals to fraudulently dispose of a prime property belonging to Kangaita Coffee Estate Limited.

Through a caveat issued by their advocates, A.M. Wahome & Company, the administrators cautioned that the land parcel L.R. No. 11261/76, registered under Kangaita Coffee Estate Limited, is the subject of ongoing litigation in the High Court Succession Cause No. 1229 of 2008.

The late Kanyotu, who was a director of Kangaita Coffee Estate Limited, held 4,905 out of 5,000 shares in the company, effectively controlling 99.9 per cent of the estate.

The administrators revealed that despite clear court orders, some individuals are purporting to sell the disputed property to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the notice, the High Court had issued injunctions on September 20, 2000, and November 20, 2013, restraining any transfer or dealings in the contested land.

The administrators stressed that any transactions carried out in disregard of these orders would be “void ab initio and of no legal effect.”

The advocates further urged potential buyers and interested parties to exercise caution and verify ownership details to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

The property in question remains tied up in succession proceedings pending determination by the High Court.