Fresh row between IG Kanja, NPSC stalls enlistment of 10,000 officers

From left: NPSC Chair Amani Yuda, Police IG Douglas Kanja, DIG Eliud Lagat, DCI Director Mohamed Amin before the National Assembly CIOC Committee at Mini Chambers, Nairobi, September 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
The government’s plan to recruit 10,000 police officers in October has been thrown into confusion following an escalating standoff between the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).
