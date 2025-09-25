Unknown key figures behind Russia trafficking syndicate, DCI reveals

Evans, a Kenyan athlete whose tourist trip to Russia turned into forced military service. [Screen grab]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has uncovered a human trafficking syndicate luring unsuspecting citizens with promises of lucrative jobs in Moscow, only for them to be forced into Russia’s military and deployed to the frontline in the war against Ukraine.

Authorities said the crackdown was the result of a coordinated multi-agency operation targeting the criminal network, which has been extorting huge sums from desperate job seekers.

Victims reportedly pay between Sh1.65 million and Sh2.31 million for visas, travel, and accommodation, only to be conscripted into the conflict.

Many return home injured, traumatised, or in some cases, never make it back.

Two Kenyans are reported to have recently returned, with one currently admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital.

On Wednesday evening, September 24, detectives from DCI's Transnational Organised Crime Unit raided Great Wall Apartments in Athi River, where they found 21 Kenyans awaiting processing for travel to Russia.

During the operation, officers arrested Edward Kamau Gituku, accused of coordinating the illegal recruitment and travel arrangements.

Investigators recovered travel documents, job offer letters, cheque books, and an agreement between Global Face Human Resource Ltd and Ecopillars Manpower Ltd to recruit and deploy Kenyans to Russia.

Victims told police they had been promised salaries of up to Sh200,000 a month and had already paid deposits ranging between Sh50,000 and Sh100,000. Those unable to raise the full amount within 35 days faced a penalty of one percent per day.

Preliminary findings suggest the scheme involves influential individuals, with detectives now piecing together evidence to unmask the wider network.