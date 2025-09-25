Kigame urges government, private sector to step up inclusion of PWDs

Reuben Kigame Foundation and partners donate musical instruments to Thika High School for the Visually Impaired, on September 24, 2025. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

Renowned gospel musician, politician, and social justice advocate Reuben Kigame has called on the government and private institutions to ensure more inclusion of persons living with disability (PWDs).

Speaking during a visit to Thika High School for the Visually Impaired, Kigame, an alumnus of the institution (formerly Thika High School for the Blind), urged the government to distribute the Constitution in Braille and implement universal, disability-friendly architecture in public infrastructure.

He also called for sign language to be mandatory in all public spheres.

“Both government and private companies should invest in ICT tools and accessible buildings. The IEBC should also invest in facilities that enable people with disability to vote independently and securely,” he said.

Kigame further challenged key sectors such as banks and hospitality to adopt inclusive practices.

“All banks should introduce Braille ATM cards and accessible documents to allow independent transactions. Hotels and restaurants should also have their menus in braille,” he said.

Kigame thanked the teachers, students, and community that shaped his formative years in the school where he honed his music skills.

“I want to appreciate and commend institutions like UBA that are making deliberate efforts to serve persons with disabilities. UBA translated my documents into Braille, making it easier for me to complete transactions. This should serve as a model for all service providers,” he said.

He donated musical equipment for the school through the collaboration of the Reuben Kigame Foundation, the Kenya Society for the Blind, UBA Bank, and Eugina Park.

“Together with Kigame, we want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting education and empowering the visually impaired,” said Ivan Omondi, the head of advocacy and corporate relations at the Kenya Society of the Blind.

Kigame who has declared interest in the 2027 presidential election, highlighted his commitment to human dignity, justice, character-driven leadership and people-centered development.

“Inclusivity is not charity but a constitutional right that strengthens the nation. This is my call to action for Kenyans to embrace inclusivity and accessibility for PWDs as a shared responsibility and strive towards creating a just society where every citizen can participate fully and equally.”

He challenged the students to explore different areas of professional competence and grow their life skills, including cooking, ironing, washing clothes and cleaning and starting businesses after school.

Kigame challenged the government and the private sector to open more job opportunities for PWDs and ensure the timely disbursement of capitation to schools.