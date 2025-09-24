Rights group condemns death of Simon Warui in police custody

Simon Warui. [Courtesy]

Human rights organisation Vocal Africa has condemned the death of 26-year-old Simon Warui in police custody and raised alarm over rising deaths in police stations.

Speaking at Montezuma morgue in Kabati, Murang’a County, Vocal Africa’s Hussein Khalid accused police of foul play and urged Inspector General Douglas Kanja to intervene.

Khalid, who was consoling the family, said police stations were turning into “death havens.”

The group demanded that officers on duty the night Warui died step aside to allow independent investigations. Khalid added they would seek international support, citing little confidence in the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“We don’t understand why, a week later, no action has been taken. The Mombasa Central Police Station OCS and all officers on duty that night should have been suspended to pave the way for investigations,” he said.

He added: “In the past, we have not been satisfied with IPOA’s work. We do not want to dismiss them, but they must pull up their socks because Kenyans are losing faith in them.”

Warui died in police custody at Mombasa Central Police Station on September 17.

A post-mortem conducted at Coast General Hospital found he suffered cardiorespiratory collapse caused by a dislocated neck, consistent with a fall from height.

The 26-year-old had earlier been reported missing from Nairobi’s Umoja I Estate, with his disappearance recorded at Kamukunji Police Station.

His family is now demanding answers on who took him to Mombasa Central Police Station and what happened to his missing phone.