IPOA launches probe into Warui's death in police custody

Simon Warui was found dead in police custody at the Central Police Station, Mombasa.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the death of Simon Warui, who died in police custody at Central police station in Mombasa County on September 17.

A post-mortem report showed Warui suffered cardiorespiratory collapse caused by dislocation of the neck, consistent with a fall from a height.

Warui’s death comes amid growing scrutiny of police conduct in Kenya, where IPOA is investigating at least 18 cases of deaths in custody reported since February.

In June, IPOA told Parliament that 20 people had died in police cells over a four-month span, raising alarm over what it called a crisis of accountability within the National Police Service.

Recent cases, including the deaths of Albert Ojwang in Nairobi and Raymond Nachibati in Kakamega, have triggered public outrage and renewed calls for independent oversight and reform.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) said it had appointed an advocate to represent Warui’s family and monitor the investigation.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said the society was working with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and civil society partners to push for a conclusive probe.

“We will ensure the full truth is uncovered and those responsible are held to account,” said Odhiambo.

IPOA said its investigators visited the station, interviewed witnesses and began reviewing police procedures and documentation.

“The Authority is handling this matter with seriousness and professionalism,” said IPOA in a statement on Tuesday, September 23.

The watchdog urged the public to remain calm as the investigation continues.

IPOA said it would pursue accountability and justice in line with its mandate.