The Standard

LSK takes up case of man who died in a Mombasa police cell

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 22, 2025
Simon Warui was found dead in police custody at the Central Police Station, Mombasa.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has taken up the case of Simon Warui, who was found dead under unclear circumstances while in police custody at Central Police Station, Mombasa.

LSK, through its President, Faith Adhiambo, said it is collaborating with civil society groups and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to push for a thorough and independent investigation. 

"We have appointed an Advocate to act on behalf of the family in monitoring the investigations and ensuring that the full truth and circumstances leading to Warui’s death are uncovered, and the persons involved are held to account," she stated.

The society also acknowledged the role of its Mombasa branch in handling the matter and promised to provide regular updates to the public.

Warui had earlier been reported missing in Nairobi before his family was later informed that he had been detained in Mombasa, where he was discovered dead. 

A post-mortem examination revealed neck fractures, oxygen deprivation, and other injuries, including a broken hand.

LSK also questioned how Warui, who had no known reason to be in Mombasa, ended up more than 480 kilometres away from Nairobi and in police custody.

His death adds to growing concerns over police accountability, coming as the unresolved case of Albert Ojwang, who also died in custody, remains pending.

.

.

Digger Classified

