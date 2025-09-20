KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges

Members of the public cross the road at undesignated place where they ought to use footbridge. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has launched a nationwide initiative to clear footbridges and underpasses of hawkers and street vendors.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), County Governments, the National Police Service, the Axle Load Enforcement Unit (ALEHU), and the KeNHA Corridor C team, will also include cleaning of the bridges.

According to KeNHA, the structures, which were designed to provide safe, efficient, and pleasant passage for pedestrians, have become unsafe as they are now occupied by street families.

“Unfortunately, most footbridges along the highways are now unfeasible to use due to encroachment by hawkers and street families. This compels pedestrians to cross in undesignated areas, which has often resulted in tragic accidents,” read part of KeNHA’s statement.

The authority said the move aims to prevent further loss of life. The exercise kicked off on Friday, September 19, along the Ruiru–Thika section of the Thika Superhighway.

KeNHA also emphasized its commitment to maintaining order and safety on Kenyan roads.

“The Authority remains steadfast in her dedication to road safety, safeguarding road reserves, and ensuring the safety of all road users,” the statement added.

The initiative has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans.

“This exercise is very important, even clear those who have encroached the sides of the road and roundabouts like Githurai, it's A TIME BOMB in case a vehicle loses control,” Jonathan Mungai said in response to the announcement.

“You can try lighting them up and deploying security personnel to man the bridges. Bila hii (Without this) nothing like rehabilitation will work,” another Cyclist Lane recommended.