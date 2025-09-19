Why CS Mbadi is at war with MPs

Treasury CS John Mbadi appears before the National Assembly’s Education Committee at County Hall on July 24, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi yesterday insisted that the government will proceed with the implementation of the e-GPS electronic procurement system despite mounting concerns over the paralysis it has caused due to its rushed rollout.

Mbadi, at the same time, clashed with MPs as he maintained that the government had flouted no law, court order or contravened resolutions of the National Assembly – all of which had scrapped the mandatory use of the e-GPS system by procuring entities on grounds that it contravenes the Constitution.