High Court orders arrest of British soldier in Agnes Wanjiru's murder

The late Agnes Wanjiru. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has issued a warrant or arrest against a British soldier accused of killing a Kenyan in 2012.

Justice Alexander Muteti ordered that the officer presents himself to the UK authorities or should be arrested to face murder charges.

The soldier is accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru then 21 years old.

“A warrant of arrest is issued ...the court is certified that the bundle provided before it and there's cause that he surrenders himself before the court for purposes of the trial," said Justice Muteti.

Wanjiru died in March 2012, in the hands of British soldiers at a Nanyuki hotel.

The development comes five months after the family of Wanjiru came face-to-face with a senior official from the British government.

According to a statement by the British High Commission in Nairobi, UK Defence Secretary John Healey met members of Wanjiru’s family expressing condolences and committing to support efforts aimed at securing justice.

This was the first time a UK government minister has met with the family.

Although Wanjiru’s death remains one of the most haunting and unresolved cases involving a foreign military in Kenya, Mr Healey said the UK would cooperate with Kenyan authorities and pledged continued support in the quest for accountability.

He said the UK would persist in assisting Kenyan investigators, referencing past collaborative efforts, including visits by both Kenyan investigators to the UK and the British Provost Marshal to Kenya.

Wanjiru disappeared after being seen at the Lion’s Court Hotel in Nanyuki in the company of British soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment before her body was discovered weeks later, naked and dumped in a septic tank behind the hotel.

A post-mortem revealed she had suffered blunt force trauma, but due to the advanced decomposition of her body, it was unclear if she had been sexually assaulted. While a 2019 inquest in Kenya found that she had been unlawfully killed by British soldiers, no arrests have ever been made.

Her family welcomed the engagement with the UK Defence Secretary but voiced frustration at the pace of justice.

“The death of our beloved Wanjiru has had a profound and devastating impact on our family.

‘‘It was not only the shock of losing Wanjiru at such a young age, but also the horrific circumstances in which her body was found, and all the trauma and struggle our family has been put through,” the family stated.

Present at the meeting were Wanjiru’s relatives, including Rose Wanyua, Fracia Ngina, Lydia Wanjiku, Esther Njoki, and two minors. Also in attendance was British High Commissioner Neil Wigan.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has issued a statement indicating a renewed legal review of the case. The statement noted that a team of prosecutors has been appointed to examine the findings and provide legal advice.