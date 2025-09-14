×
The Standard

Ruto courts teachers with pay reforms, promotions, medical cover and housing

By Lewis Nyaundi | Sep. 14, 2025
President William Ruto meets with teachers' unions at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Saturday unveiled a raft of commitments to teachers, pledging reforms on pay, promotions, medical cover, housing and funding.

The review, the President said, will be met in specific timelines after further consultations with unions, the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

.

.

.

Digger Classified

