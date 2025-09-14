×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena

By Brian Otieno and Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 14, 2025
President William Ruto during a meeting with over 10,000 teachers at State  House.[PCS]

For many Kenyans, a meeting with President William Ruto at State House entails smiling all the way to the bank.

That is thanks to the monetary inducement offered to different delegations, a matter that is now hardly a secret and which essentially trashes the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted


Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

State House Nairobi State House Envelope State House Visits State House Guest
.

Latest Stories

From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
World
By Maryann Muganda
36 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
Coast
By Marion Kithi
36 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
National
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who is this man in black?
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 36 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
By Brian Otieno and Ndung’u Gachane 36 mins ago
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
By Lewis Nyaundi 36 mins ago
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
By Marion Kithi 36 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved