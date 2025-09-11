Ruto banking on China's backing to test Trump and rewrite the rules at UNGA

President William Ruto with Chinese President Xi Jinping during bilateral talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. [PCS]

President William Ruto heads to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month determined to spearhead calls for reforms at the world body, buoyed by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s fresh appeal for a ‘more just and equitable’ global governance system, a stance that has unsettled Washington.

China’s chargé d’affaires in Nairobi, Zhang Zhizhong, rallied Nairobi to back Xi’s new Global Governance Initiative (GGI), launched at a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.