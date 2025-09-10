×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'Blood Parliament': Police allegedly installed spyware on filmmakers' devices

By AFP | Sep. 10, 2025
DCI summons four Kenyan Filmmakers Linked to BBC ‘Blood Parliament’ Documentary on 6th May 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kenyan filmmakers detained by police allegedly had spyware installed on their phones, a press freedom group said Wednesday, saying it was "gravely alarmed" by the move.

Four independent filmmakers -- Nicholas Wambugu Gichuki, Bryan Adagala, Mark Karubiu and Chris Wamae -- were arrested on May 2 in capital Nairobi and charged with "publishing false information".

The men were released a day later without charge, but their devices -- including their phones, hard drives and laptops -- were kept by police until July 10.

The Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) quoted a researcher at Toronto University's Citizen Lab, which tracks digital threats against civil society, who said spyware had been installed on devices belonging to two of the detained reporters.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Such software would give "the operators silent, secret access to all sorts of private business and information about their journalism" the senior researcher told CPJ.

"The installation of spyware on Kenyan filmmakers' devices while in police custody is outrageous," CPJ Program Director Angela Quintal said, urging authorities to explain "without delay".

The analysis from Citizen Lab showed that reporters' devices were unsafe with police, she said in a statement.

Quintal said the "alarming" discovery "further stains the country's once-lauded reputation for press freedom".

Citizen Lab documents shared with reporters showed the phones belonged to Wambugu and Adagala.

AFP has contacted the police and ministry of interior over the allegations. It had not heard back by publication.

Activists had linked the filmmakers' detention with a BBC documentary about security service killings during anti-government protests last year, despite the BBC saying none of the men was involved in the film, "Blood Parliament".

At least 60 people were killed during weeks of protests that began in June last year over tax rises in a finance bill from the government of President William Ruto.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenyan Police BBC Blood Parliament Documentary Four Filmmakers Arrested Digital Surveillance
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved