×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court strikes out CBK, Safaricom, President's office from Hustler Fund case

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 11, 2025
President William Ruto during first anniversary celebrations of Hustler Fund in Nairobi. [ELLY OKWARE/PCS]

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered the removal of the office of the president, Central Bank of Kenya, Safaricom, and Airtel from a case filed challenging the legality of the Hustler Fund.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye in his ruling on Wednesday, agreed with the Attorney General that the inclusion in the case filed by Benard Odero Okello and Kevin Ndoho Macharia, was done without the court’s permission.

In the application, the AG argued that it was improper to have them on board while they had been illegally listed as interested parties.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The two had named CBK, the two mobile network services providers, Kenya Commercial Bank, the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as interested parties.

In the case, CBK said that it had no links with the fund, now were there any orders being sought against it.

“Petitioners have failed to show any basis for the Orders sought against the fifth Interested Party with regard to sources of funds, rendering of accounts with regard to amounts already disbursed or with regard to the whereabouts of retained funds all of which the fifth Interested Party has no nexus, connect role or in any other way engaged whether in fact, legislation, regulation, guideline or otherwise, a point duly verified by the petitioners,” argued CBK.

On the other hand, Safaricom defended the fund arguing that all Kenyans have a right to access money from the government. It however argued that its role was to only facilitate them access the money through its M-Pesa platform.

Safaricom’s senior legal Isaac Kibeere told the court that only those who consent or agree to join Hustler Fund are allowed to borrow and pay back the money at a later date.

“I verily believe that at the point of registering or joining the Fund, subscribers have the right and option to accept or reject the terms and conditions which govern the use and operation of the Fund,” he said.

He also argued there was no specific claim against in relations to the operation of the fund.

“There are no prayers sought against the sixth Interested Party in the application and petition. In the circumstances, I verily believe that the inclusion of the sixth Interested Party in this proceedings is unnecessary and an abuse of the Court process,” argued Kibeere.

He observed that the crust of the case was that there was no board which ought to run the Hustler Fund.

In the meantime, the National Assembly asked the court to allow it join the case as the dispute revolved around its decision to anchor the Hustler Fund on the Finance Act 2022.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Hustler Fund Central Bank of Kenya President’s Office Safaricom
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved