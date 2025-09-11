Gachagua faults Ruto on his silence over Jubaland troops in Mandera

Former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua during a political rally at Mulu Mutisya grounds in Machakos town on May 30, 2025. [John Muia, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has faulted President William Ruto on his deafening silence over allegations of invasion of parts of Northern Kenya by foreign troops.

In a press statement on Wednesday at his Democracy for the Citizens Party headquarters in Nairobi, Gachagua said the sovereignty of the country is “under siege from foreign forces," accusing his former boss of being “too timid and compromised” to defend it, terming his inaction a policy misstep and national betrayal.

“This is a dangerous affront to our sovereignty and a mockery of sacrifices our current soldiers who fought for decades and shed blood to secure our borders,“ he said, demanding for immediate flushing of the troops out of the Kenyan soil.

“If William Ruto's recklessness and casualness as a militia from Jubaland continue to recover or the Kenyan soil is anything to go by, he must be advised that the presence of foreign militias in Mandela County is a direct violation of international law and a breach of Kenya's diplomatic obligations,” he said.

His sentiments targeted recent reports of existence of foreign troops-particularly Jubaland forces, in the county of Mandera, sparking public concerns.

This after a section of leaders from the devolved unit raised alarm over the situation which they described as an escalating takeover of Mandera County by Jubaland forces, calling out the State for exposing its own citizens to danger and humiliation.

“Schools have been shut down, businesses paralysed, and families displaced in fear of stray bullets, RPGs and unexploded ordnance. An atmosphere of fear has engulfed the entire town as both Jubaland and Somalia’s federal forces build up weapons and troops, preparing for war,” former Mandera governor Ali Roba said in a hard-hitting post on X, a week ago.

He added: “Shockingly, Jubaland forces are consolidating their strength inside Mandera town on Kenyan soil, literally taking over our community. This is a humiliation of our sovereignty.”

On Wednesday, after meeting his DCP’s National Executive Council, Mr. Gachagua demanded for immediate reopening of learning institutions in Mandera allegedly closed due to the reported occupation by foreign troops and be provided with security.

The NEC meeting, according to the former DP, resolved to have the party withdraw its candidature in Mbeere North constituency in the upcoming by-election and support the former Attorney General Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party.

DCP also announced that it has stood down the party’s candidates in Mumbuni North Ward in Machakos County in favour of former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Patriotic Front.

Similarly, he said, the party has agreed to back former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s Democratic Action Party-Kenya in the Kabuchai/Chwele ward by-elections.

“This consensus and agreement among the parties in the elected opposition only applies to the by-elections,” he said.

He noted that the NEC further enhanced the National Elections Board and the National Appeals and Dispute Resolution Panel organs of the party to provide the expertise required to ensure "fair, transparent and effective internal processes," ahead of the 2027 elections.