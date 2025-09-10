Police misconduct: From sexual harassment to malicious prosecution

Corruption and harassment are the most common forms of misconduct by police officers in Kenya, according to a new report by the International Justice Mission (IJM).
The report faults the National Police Service (NPS) for wrongful detention, threats to life, physical assault and malicious prosecution.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article