'Ignore fraudulent notices': NPSC warns on fake police hiring advert

By David Njaaga | Sep. 9, 2025
 National Police Service Commission Chairperson Amani Komora. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has warned against a fake recruitment notice for police constables circulating on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 9, Chairperson Amani Komora said the advert was not sanctioned by the commission and urged Kenyans to rely only on official channels for recruitment information.

"This misinformation is intended to mislead and exploit unsuspecting persons. Any official communication on recruitment will only be issued through the commission’s website, mainstream media and verified social media platforms," said Komora.

Komora noted that preparations for a legitimate recruitment exercise are underway and advised the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent notices.

The warning comes just days before the commission is expected to publish official recruitment adverts on September 11, for a planned intake of 10,000 police constables.

The mass hiring will be the first in three years after a freeze in 2022 due to budget constraints and disputes over recruitment roles between the NPSC and the National Police Service.

Fake police recruitment scams have surfaced repeatedly in recent years, with fraudsters using forged documents, unofficial websites and personal contacts to solicit money from job seekers.

Authorities have urged applicants to verify any recruitment information through official government platforms and to report suspicious adverts.

 

