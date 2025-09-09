Broken promises: How Ruto's regime faces accusations of rising extrajudicial killings

President William Ruto strode to power on a platform of zero tolerance to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, ills he often accused his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, of perfecting.
But three years down the line, his administration has neither done any better. Several families across the country are pained, either having lost their loved ones through police brutality or are unable to trace the whereabouts of their missing relatives.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article