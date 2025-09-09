Broken promises: How Ruto's regime faces accusations of rising extrajudicial killings

President William Ruto addressed residents at Ol Kalou town in Nyandarua county during his Mt Kenya Region Tour. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto strode to power on a platform of zero tolerance to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, ills he often accused his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, of perfecting.

But three years down the line, his administration has neither done any better. Several families across the country are pained, either having lost their loved ones through police brutality or are unable to trace the whereabouts of their missing relatives.