×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 9, 2025
Equity Bank Board Chairman Peter Munga on Sunday, November 12, 2023. [File, Standard]

Does a spouse have any say on a loan taken during a marriage?

This is the question that the Commercial Court will have to settle in a Sh433 million loan row pitting the business mogul Peter Munga, Africa Banking Corporation (ABC), ABC Capital and Central Depository and Settlement Corporation.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Spousal Consent Peter Munga Matrimonial Property Marriage Rights
.

Latest Stories

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
National
By Kamau Muthoni
10 mins ago
Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
World
By AFP
11 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 10 mins ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
By David Odongo and Raymond Muthee 40 mins ago
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 40 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
By Kamau Muthoni 40 mins ago
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved