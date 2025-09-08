×
Motorists raise alarm over boda boda menace

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 8, 2025
A traffic officer controling traffic along Ole Dume Road, Nairobi. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

The Motorist Association of Kenya has sounded the alarm over what it describes as the growing menace posed by boda boda riders across the country.

The Association accused the riders of rampant lawlessness, harassment of motorists, and endangering pedestrians, while lamenting the silence of government agencies tasked with road safety enforcement.

“Motorists across the country are under siege,” the Association said, citing cases where vehicles ranging from trailers and buses to matatus and private cars have been attacked in broad daylight. 

Pedestrians, it added, have not been spared.

The Association faulted police for turning a blind eye to blatant violations such as riding against traffic, ignoring traffic lights, reckless lane-switching, overlapping, and using footpaths. 

Riders, it noted, often blind oncoming motorists with full beams at night, carry unprotected passengers without reflective gear, and engage in dangerous maneuvers that cause accidents.

In the aftermath of crashes, the group said, riders frequently mob drivers, demand arbitrary compensation, assault them, and sometimes steal from them.

“When ordinary citizens are insulted, beaten, robbed, or have their vehicles torched, silence reigns,” the statement read, terming police inaction as a form of complicity.

The Association warned that years of leniency have emboldened boda boda operators to act with arrogance and impunity, fueled by political patronage during election seasons.

It accused leaders of ignoring motorists’ plight, even as riders disregard traffic rules with impunity, especially in city centers.

Citing a recent incident in Thika’s  Makongeni area where two riders were shot dead after allegedly mobbing a police officer, the Association said the tragedy underscored rising tensions between motorists and riders.

The group urged boda boda associations to take responsibility by disciplining rogue riders and fostering dialogue with motorists.

