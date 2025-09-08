Ruto urges Africa to unite, lead global climate action

President William Ruto has urged African nations to take the lead in shaping global climate action, saying the continent must act as a driver of solutions rather than a victim.
Speaking on Monday, September 8, at the Second Africa Climate Summit, Ruto said Africa’s progress since the Nairobi Summit two years ago shows it can deliver climate action that fuels economic growth.
“In Nairobi, we introduced a bold new perspective of Africa as a continent of opportunity and a source of solutions, not just a victim. We framed climate action not as a burden, but as a driver of economic growth, transformation and job creation for African communities,” said Ruto.
He cited advances in green infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, landscape restoration, waste management and technologies such as direct air capture as proof that African innovations are being deployed globally.
“cross the continent, African entrepreneurs and communities are innovating and building resilience from the ground up,” Ruto noted.
Ruto warned that global cooperation is under threat as countries retreat into ‘narrow self-interest, transactional partnerships and short-term gains.’
“No nation can solve this crisis alone. Isolation is not a winning strategy; it is courting failure. Acting alone, we will squander time, waste resources and forfeit the future,” he cautioned.
He called for unity in building a modern, green and inclusive industrial base, and pressed the global financial system to remove structural barriers holding Africa back.
Ruto pointed to initiatives such as the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative, the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa and the African Credit Rating Agency as tools to drive growth.
“Deepening fiscal discipline, accelerating trade integration, mobilising African institutional capital, investing in knowledge and improving governance — these are the foundations of resilience,” he said.
He added that Africa is now speaking with a more united voice on the global stage, linking debates on debt, fiscal space, nature and climate into ‘systemic and coordinated solutions.’
Ruto challenged international partners to match Africa’s ambition by reforming trade regimes, lowering the cost of capital and opening markets to Africa’s green products.
“Success will depend on both sides: Africa delivering at home, and the global system opening space where Africa’s climate, business and development goals converge,” Ruto said.