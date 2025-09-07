×
Ruto heads to Addis for Africa Climate Summit

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 7, 2025
President William Ruto arrive at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa and received by Transport Minister Alemu Sime, for the 2nd Africa-CARICOM Summit. [PSC]

President William Ruto on Sunday departed Nairobi for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS-2), a landmark gathering of African heads of state and government aimed at advancing the continent’s leadership in climate action and green growth.

According to a statement from State House, President Ruto will officially launch a new report titled “From Nairobi to Addis Ababa: Africa’s Journey of Climate Action and Partnership.”

The report tracks progress since the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in 2023, takes stock of current realities, and sets out pathways for Africa’s future in climate leadership.

In Addis, the President will also witness the signing of the cooperation framework for the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII), which brings together African governments, financiers, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat, and private sector players.

The framework is expected to coordinate financial and technical support, mobilize investment, and align with key continental priorities such as the Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Africa and the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel arrive at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa hold talks and are received by Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime, for the 2nd Africa-CARICOM Summit in Ethiopia.

A joint project preparation facility, backed by financial institutions, will be created to fast-track bankable green projects.

“As chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, President Ruto will use the Addis platform to push for fair resource valuation, equitable carbon pricing, and reforms in global finance to ease debt and climate risks,” the statement added.

Beyond plenary sessions, the President is scheduled to participate in a series of high-level thematic meetings with global leaders, development partners, and private sector actors.

He will also address the Africa-CARICOM Summit, where discussions will focus on reparatory justice, debt sustainability, and transcontinental cooperation.

Another key engagement will see him attend the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), where he will serve as chief guest.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel arrive at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa are received by Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime, for the 2nd Africa-CARICOM Summit. [PCS]

The dam, a symbol of African self-reliance, already strengthens Kenya’s energy security through the Ethiopia-Kenya interconnector, which delivers clean and affordable electricity that supports industrial growth and stabilizes supply during droughts.

The Africa Climate Summit, hosted by Ethiopia from September 8–10, will draw more than 45 heads of state and government, policymakers, financiers, academics, businesses, youth, and civil society.

Its theme, “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development,” underscores the urgency of mobilizing resources for adaptation and resilience.

