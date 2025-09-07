Condolence messages pour in for late ex-minister Dalmas Otieno

The body of the late former Cabinet minister Dalmas Otieno arrives at Lee Funeral home, Nairobi, on September 7, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

President William Ruto

“Kenya has lost a visionary leader. Waziri Dalmas Otieno served our nation with honour, integrity, and distinction. He was sharp, progressive, and industrious; a statesman whose ideas and leadership will continue to shape generations. His passing is a great loss to our country. May God grant his family, friends and people of Rongo strength at this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Waziri Dalmas.”

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Dalmas Otieno, following his sudden demise. Hon. Dalmas was a visionary and dependable leader who rose through the ranks of political leadership and public service to become one of the most consequential Cabinet Ministers. During his days as a member of KANU, he devoted his time and expertise to the party and served it with unmatched excellence.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and assure them of our support during this sorrowful time. May the soul of Dalmas rest in eternal peace.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula

“I have learnt with deep sorrow of the passing on of Hon. Dalmas Otieno, a distinguished leader, seasoned legislator, and statesman whose contribution to Kenya’s political and socio-economic landscape will be fondly remembered.”

“On behalf of the National Assembly and indeed the entire Parliament fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Rongo Constituency, who for many years entrusted him with leadership. Kenya has lost a true son who dedicated his life to public service, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

“Mama Ida and I have received the news of the passing of Hon. Dalmas Otieno Anyango with profound sadness. He was a committed public servant who believed in the power of effective and efficient public service as a cornerstone of good governance. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and to the people of Rongo and Migori County. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dalmas Otieno, a great leader and distinguished technocrat who contributed immensely to the development of our country. Dalmas will be remembered for his measured approach to issues, integrity and independence of mind. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of Rongo, whom he passionately served as an MP. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo

Rest in peace Dalmas Otieno. Dalmas has served the country with distinction and dedication in various capacities including as MP and Cabinet Secretary. I first met Hon Dalmas when I was a student at Limuru Girls through his daughter and my classmate Lillian Otieno. He was a hardworking, dedicated father and disciplinarian who wanted the best for his children. My condolences to the family including the wife Dorothy Okello [Ado] and to the children Lillian, Eddie and other family members. Rest in eternal peace.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya

It is with deep sorrow that I mourn the passing of Dr. Dalmas Otieno Anyango, a distinguished statesman, former Member of Parliament for Rongo, and esteemed Cabinet Minister. His steadfast dedication to public service, visionary leadership, and lifelong commitment to the people of Rongo and to our nation have left an indelible mark on Kenya’s history. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Migori. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his exemplary service continue to inspire generations to come.”

LSK President Faith Odhiambo

“I am saddened by news of the passing on of former Minister and Mp for Rongo, Dalmas Otieno. He was a man of uncommon assertiveness who exemplified the role of leadership as a tool of service and not as a means to personal expediency. I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all the people he served and whose lives he touched with his gentle candour. May his soul rest in peace.”

Siaya Governor James Orengo

“I have learnt with sadness of the passing on of Dalmas Otieno, a friend and colleague in politics and the public service. Dalmas exemplified the virtues of patriotism and public service in the best ways. I extend my deep condolences to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency, Eliud Owalo

“It is with profound shock and deep sadness that I have learnt of the sudden passing of former Rongo MP and long-serving Cabinet Minister, Dalmas Otieno Anyango. I first knew Dalmas during my university student days and later developed a close working relationship with him that spanned over three decades. Most recently, we collaborated on the conceptualisation of the Nyanza International Investment Conference. Dalmas was an exceptionally brilliant and composed leader - articulate, visionary, and a shrewd businessman with an unwavering passion for socio-economic development. He was also a pioneer entrepreneur in both the insurance and banking sectors.”