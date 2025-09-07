×
The Standard

Kerio Valley's most dreaded bandit surrenders

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 7, 2025
The AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 12 rounds of ammunition that Arthur Ruto Komen handed to Tot police on September 7, 2025. [NPS]

Authorities have confirmed that a man believed to be the most notorious bandit in Kerio Valley has surrendered to police, marking what officials describe as a significant breakthrough in the fight against insecurity in the volatile region.

Kerio Valley Sub-County Police Commander Zablon Okoyo said Arthur Ruto Komen, in his early 30s, walked into Tot Police Station on Sunday morning and handed himself over to law enforcement.

“Komen voluntarily surrendered and handed over an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 12 rounds of ammunition,” Commander Okoyo said.

“This is a positive step in our efforts to restore peace and stability in Kerio Valley. We commend his decision and encourage others still engaged in banditry to follow suit.”

The surrender comes just days after a multi-agency security team, acting on intelligence, recovered a cache of weapons during an operation in Kabetwa, Tot area, Elgeyo Marakwet County. Police confirmed that one AK-47 rifle, 12 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, and a smoke jacket were seized in the raid, with the suspect placed in custody pending arraignment.

The National Police Service praised the vigilance and dedication of officers, noting that the fight against banditry requires close collaboration with communities.

 “We reaffirm our commitment to enhancing security within Kerio Valley and other affected regions. We urge members of the public to support operations by volunteering timely information,” the police wrote on X.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kipchumba Murkomen, who toured Kerio Valley last month, had warned bandits that the government’s ongoing operations would leave them with only two options: surrender or face the full force of the law.

“No bandit will be allowed to terrorize Kenyans anymore. The government is determined to end the culture of lawlessness that has destabilized communities and robbed children of their future,” the CS said during his visit.

 “Those who surrender will be given a fair chance, but those who defy will face decisive action.”

For decades, Kerio Valley has been plagued by banditry and cattle rustling, leading to hundreds of deaths, displacement of families, and disruption of livelihoods. Successive governments have deployed security forces to contain the menace, but armed groups entrenched in the rugged terrain have often resisted.

Security analysts say Komen’s surrender could signal a turning point if more bandits are encouraged to lay down their arms. Local leaders have repeatedly called for dialogue, amnesty programs, and sustained development projects to complement military action.

“This surrender should be a wake-up call for others. Peace is possible, but only if everyone chooses to abandon violence and embrace a new path,” Commander Okoyo added.

The Standard
