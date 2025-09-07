Media Council on the spot over support for Faith Odhiambo's place in Ruto panel

David omwoyo, MCK CEO. [File, Standard]

Kenyans online have come out guns blazing at the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) after it released a statement defending Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo while castigating the press for airing out concerns raised on her recent appointment.

In its strongly worded statement, MCK accused sections of the media of “unprofessional conduct” and hypocrisy for what it termed as attempts to “vilify” Odhiambo for accepting a role in a government-appointed panel.

“The media has an indisputable right to critique government actions and hold those in authority accountable. However, condemning Odhiambo for an anticipated failure before she has even begun her work is not only premature but also cynical, counterproductive, and borders on sadism. When the media succumbs to the pressure of mob justice, it becomes the greatest betrayer of its own independence and objectivity, eroding public trust and betraying the principles it claims to defend,” read the statement.

But instead of silencing critics, the Council has found itself on the receiving end, with many Kenyans accusing it of shielding Odhiambo and undermining press freedom.

On Facebook, user Tom Lutali urged the Council to respect the watchdog role of the media: “When the direction of the wind changes, adjust your sails—not destroy the compass. The media is the compass for millions of Kenyans, helping them navigate truth in uncertain times. Undermining the press only widens the gap between leadership and the people, potentially steering the nation into dangerous waters. At a time when public confidence in institutions is low, the media remains one of the few pillars still trusted by Kenyans.”

Renson Waliaula Mauka questioned why MCK is often silent when journalists are attacked by the government, while Kitui Lusweti accused it of “acting like a state agency.”

The backlash was equally fierce on X.

User Jivah Sitawa wrote: “What happened to freedom, you guys? No one is immune to criticism, not even the LSK President. She holds a constitutional office, so she’s got to grow thick skin or resign if she can’t handle it.”

Another user, Calmaury, wondered why MCK chose to single out the media: “Why single out the media when countless Kenyans and even members of the LSK have raised concerns, some through formal channels? Let’s not forget: the media doesn’t manufacture news; at most, it investigates and reports what’s already unfolding. In a country where Parliament and key oversight bodies have been swallowed by state capture, the LSK, the judiciary, and the media remain our last pillars standing.”

While MCK did not explicitly name a specific media outlet, many believe its fury was triggered by The Standard Sunday’s front-page headline, Losing Faith, which highlighted why Odhiambo is under fire for accepting President William Ruto’s nomination.

The story questioned whether Odhiambo, who was vocal during the anti-tax protests, should sit on a panel tasked with compensating victims of the same demonstrations, a process critics say the State could have avoided altogether.

Facebook user Collins Dudi summed up the sentiment, saying: “Instead of beating around the bush, just call out The Standard Editor directly.”

However, whether the statement has anything to do with the headline, The Standard will continue to hold leaders accountable and be the voice of the people.