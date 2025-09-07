Former Minister and Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno dies at 80

Former powerful Cabinet Minister and long-serving Rongo legislator, Dr. Dalmas Otieno Anyango.

Former powerful Cabinet Minister and long-serving Rongo legislator, Dr. Dalmas Otieno Anyango has died at the age of 80, his family confirmed to The Standard.

His passing closes the chapter on a long career that straddled Kenya’s transition from the one-party era to modern multiparty politics.

Born on April 19, 1945, in Kangeso village in Migori County, Dr. Otieno rose from a background in finance and academia to become one of Kenya’s most visible political figures in the late 1980s and 1990s.

His towering stature in both physique and politics earned him the popular nicknames ‘Wuod Bade Dongo and Tiga Ngute Bor.

Dr. Otieno was educated at St. Joseph’s High School Rapogi, and Strathmore School before proceeding to Makerere University, where he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics.

His professional career began in the insurance sector, where he served as Accounts Manager at Insurance Agency Management (1971–1982).

He went on to hold senior roles, including Chair and Director of Kenya Commercial Bank (1982–1985), Treasurer of the Kenyatta University Council (1983–1987), and later Chairman of Tasley Consultants (1998–2001). He was also a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London (from 1979).

Dr. Otieno first entered politics in 1988, when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rongo. The same year, he was appointed Minister for Industrialisation, a post he held until 1991.

He later served as Minister of Labour and Human Resource Development (1991) and as Minister for Transport (1991–1996).

In the turbulent multiparty era, he played a key role in political reforms and was part of the Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG) in the mid-1990s.

He returned to Parliament in 2007 on an ODM ticket, aligning himself with Raila Odinga in the hotly contested election.

Following the post-election violence and the formation of the coalition government, Dr. Otieno was appointed Minister of State for Public Service in April 2008.

He retained his Rongo seat in the 2013 election but lost in subsequent attempts, including a 2017 independent bid after falling out with ODM.

In 2014, he attempted to form his own political party, Kalausi (whirlwind), as a reformist movement in South Nyanza, a move that strained his relations with ODM and contributed to his political decline.

Dr. Otieno’s personal life was not without tragedy. In 2008, he lost his son, Isaiah Otieno (23 years) in Canada after a helicopter accident plunged from the sky and struck him as he walked along a street.

Last year, his wife Jane Otieno passed on on January 21.

Despite political setbacks, he remained respected as an independent-minded politician, unafraid to go against the grain of mainstream party politics.

Many analysts described him as a leader who valued principle over populism.

President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have led the nation in mourning former Cabinet Minister and long-serving Rongo MP, Dalmas Otieno.

President Ruto hailed Otieno as a statesman of honour, integrity, and distinction.

“He was sharp, progressive, and industrious; a leader whose ideas will continue to shape generations. His passing is a great loss to our country. May God grant his family, friends, and the people of Rongo strength at this difficult time,” said the President.

Speaker Wetang’ula described him as a principled leader who devoted his life to public service, lauding his calm demeanor, intellect, and ability to bridge divides.

“Kenya has lost a true son whose contribution to our political and socio-economic landscape will be fondly remembered,” he said, assuring the bereaved of Parliament’s solidarity.