Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms

Travel and Tours vehicles parked. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The government has revoked the licenses of four tour operators for breaching industry standards, using unlicensed drivers, the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) now says.

TRA Director-General Norbert Tallam, in a statement on Saturday, September 6, said the affected firms include Kenmara Tour Operators, Thinkscenes Services Limited, Twinkle Star Tours and Safaris, and Dosasha Tour and Safaris.

According to the tourism regulator, the companies will not be allowed to resume operations until they meet compliance requirements.

“This is a big stride forward. We are here to ensure that Kenya’s tourism sector is properly regulated. Rogue operators and unlicensed drivers must come forward and regularise their businesses, or they will not be allowed to operate,” said Tallam.

He urged both domestic and international tourists to book trips only through licensed companies.

TRA board chair Benjamin Washiali, who joined the crackdown, warned other non-compliant operators that the authority will not hesitate to take similar action.

“Tourism is one of Kenya’s top foreign exchange earners, yet for too long it has suffered because of poor regulation. That is why we are leaving our boardrooms and going to the ground to see what is happening and act decisively,” he said.

“We mean business.”

Washiali noted that several companies targeted in the crackdown have already complied, adding that this is proof that the campaign is working. He added that the operation is not meant to stifle businesses but to clean up the sector and ensure safety and sustainability.

“This is about fairness, compliance, and sustainability. We are committed to building an industry that benefits not just operators but also communities and the entire nation,” he said.

Officials said other violations included using unlicensed drivers and defrauding tourists on bookings.

The crackdown, led by a multi-agency team, began in the Maasai Mara and has since been extended to major tourist circuits, including Amboseli, Tsavo, and the Coast.

Non-compliant operators risk suspension or losing their licenses.