Gangs hired by State to silence protesters now target everyone

A boda boda rider holding a matchbox ready to touch a suspected goon during protests in Nairobi on June 17, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Major towns across the country, including the capital, Nairobi, have been struck by gang-related violence. A foreign force roams free within Kenya’s borders.

This surge in insecurity has placed the government under immense scrutiny, as questions swirl about its capacity to protect citizens, a function at the core of why governments exist.