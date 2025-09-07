×
The Standard

Gangs hired by State to silence protesters now target everyone

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh and Brian Otieno | Sep. 7, 2025
A boda boda rider holding a matchbox ready to touch a suspected goon during protests in Nairobi on June 17, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Major towns across the country, including the capital, Nairobi, have been struck by gang-related violence.  A foreign force roams free within Kenya’s borders.

This surge in insecurity has placed the government under immense scrutiny, as questions swirl about its capacity to protect citizens, a function at the core of why governments exist.

.

