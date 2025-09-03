Avoid these areas if you don't want to be mugged, Nairobians share

Victims said the muggers pounce mostly during the weekends and in deserted areas, usually in the evening and early morning hours when the city is less busy. [File, Standard]

For several days now, Nairobi residents who frequent the city centre have raised the alarm over rising cases of muggings in the Central Business District.

Nairobians have been using social media to narrate their harrowing experiences at the hands of daring muggers.

Victims said the muggers pounce mostly during the weekends and in deserted areas, usually in the evening and early morning hours when the city is less busy.

Some of the hot spots, according to the victims, include the National Archives, Kenyatta Avenue, and the junction of Moi Avenue and Mama Ngina areas.

"They are young, armed with knives and ready to stab those who don't surrender valuables," one of the victims Amina Munir shared

Adding that," On Sunday evening, they cornered me outside Galitos around 7 pm, but I was saved by a taxi driver. There were six boys armed with crude weapons. They operate in groups."

Other victims said the same gang ambushed them along Parliament Road in the evening hours.

The gangs hide in dark alleys and areas like Kimathi Street and Biashara Street that are not well lit.

Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment Godfrey Mosiria linked the cases to street families, saying some of them robbed residents at night.

He said some of them disguise themselves as Gen Z content creators in the CBD, but by around 5:00 pm they begin stealing from unsuspecting people.

"They operate in large groups of 20–30 criminals, surrounding victims and robbing them of all their belongings," he stated.

Mosiria added that some street families engage in illegal activities, including dumping waste at night and robbing people before fleeing to the backstreets.

"Our enforcement team, working closely with the National Police Service, continues operations to remove these individuals from our streets and ensure public spaces remain safe and hygienic," Mosiria said.

Central Sub-County police Commander Phillemon Nyakombo said that while the cases have been reported, the National Police Service has intensified the operations around the CBD.

"Our teams are currently on the ground around the clock, and we have no reason to fear. If there is any place that we have not been acted, let us know immediately." He said.

Nyamboko said that already two people have been arrested in connection with the muggings and have been arraigned.